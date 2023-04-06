News
Nigerian Army places officers on red alert over fear of IPOB onslaught in S’East
The Nigerian Army has placed its officers on red alert over fears of an imminent onslaught by the proscribed Igbo separatist group, indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), a memo by the Army said on Thursday.
According to the memo, the Army authorities have uncovered a plan by the group to ambush security operatives in the South-East region of the country.
In the memo dispatched to Army Commanders and military formations in the South-East via the military internal communication channel, soldiers are to be on high alert and cautious of their movements and conversations.
The memo reads:
“I am directed to inform all officers and men of the command of a planned attack by aggrieved group, IPOB, on security agencies in the South East.
Read also:Nigerian Army redeploys 75 generals, senior officers in major shakeup
“Intelligence revealed that the aggrieved group claimed that several of their members were killed in Abia on March 31, 2023.
“To ensure your safety and security of our formation and officers, it is advisable to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
“It is also essential to watch your language in the public spaces and avoid making any inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions.
“Please follow the instructions given in the message including remaining vigilant, carrying your rifles while on guard duty, and refraining from wearing your uniform outside of the office premises/ barracks.
“Please follow the instructions given to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you. Thank you for your continued dedication.”
