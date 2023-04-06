JAPA: Reps seek mandatory five-year national service for doctors before migration

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that would delay granting full licenses to medical or dental professionals with Nigerian training until after they had worked there for at least five years.

The plenary of the House was presided over by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The bill is one of the steps being taken to stop Nigerian doctors from migrating to other nations in pursuit of “greener pastures.”

The title of the amendment bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, reads, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to mandate any Nigeria-trained Medical or Dental Practitioner to Practise in Nigeria for a Minimum of Five (5) before being granted a full licence by the Council in order to make Quality health Services available to Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB.2130).”

The second reading was taken on the floor of the House in Abuja on Thursday.

Johnson told the House that it was only right for doctors to “give back to the society” by working in Nigeria for at least a certain number of years before exporting their expertise abroad, given that they received taxpayer subsidies for their education.

The majority of legislators voted in favor of the bill, although some demanded flexibility and options in the proposed law.

Rep. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, a member, rejected the measure on the grounds that requiring a doctor to work in Nigeria for five years after graduation before looking for job abroad was more akin to slavery.

Nonetheless, the bill was approved for second reading by a majority voice vote.

