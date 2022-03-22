Plateau assembly declares ex-speaker’s seat vacant over defection

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday’s declared the seat of the lawmaker representing Jos East constituency, Hon. Ayuba Abok vacant for defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abok, the former speaker was succeeded by Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda.

The incumbent Speaker of the house, who declared Abok’s seat vacant, said the decision was as a result of a letter from the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), requesting that the seat be declared vaccant.

Abok had last week decamped from the APC and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon. Sanda said: “According to the sections of the law, Section 109(1), I therefore declare the seat of Rt. Hon. Abok vaccant”.

