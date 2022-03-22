Again, Women storm National Assembly in protest against rejected gender bills

Women groups on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly to protest the rejection of a number of gender bills by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The non-violent protesters gained access through the first gate of the legislative complex.

Security operatives stationed at the place tried preventing them from moving further.

The women insist on being addressed by the leadership of the parliament over their demands.

The women hard also earlier protested at the National Assembly, after the federal legislative chambers rejected some bills that were to give advantages to women in the nation’s political sphere.

They had vowed to continue the protests until the lawmakers rescind their decisions, and pass the bills.

