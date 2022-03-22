Politics
Again, Women storm National Assembly in protest against rejected gender bills
Women groups on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly to protest the rejection of a number of gender bills by the two chambers of the National Assembly.
The non-violent protesters gained access through the first gate of the legislative complex.
Security operatives stationed at the place tried preventing them from moving further.
The women insist on being addressed by the leadership of the parliament over their demands.
READ ALSO: National Assembly rejection of gender bills a big embarrassment to Nigerian women – Wike
The women hard also earlier protested at the National Assembly, after the federal legislative chambers rejected some bills that were to give advantages to women in the nation’s political sphere.
They had vowed to continue the protests until the lawmakers rescind their decisions, and pass the bills.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...