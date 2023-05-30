Plateau Assembly resumes plenary after two-month closure

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday held its first plenary in two months.

Security agents sealed the Assembly complex on April 4 over a leadership tussle in the parliament.

The Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, who presided over the Tuesday plenary was elected speaker by his colleagues in June 2019 but was impeached on October 28, 2021 by the lawmakers.

He, however, challenged his impeachment which he described as illegal.

He was reinstated by Justice Nefisa Musa of the Plateau High Court on April 3.

Ayuba’s successor, Yakubu Sanda, later challenged the court judgement and declared himself the authentic speaker of the Assembly.

The crisis forced security operatives to close the Assembly complex to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

At Tuesday’s plenary, Ayuba decried the time wasted over the needless closure of the parliament but thanked God that they finally resumed legislative business.

Also during the plenary, a motion for a matter of urgent public importance was moved by the lawmaker representing Mangu South State Constituency, Bala Fwenji.

In his presentation, Fwenji lamented the killing of 180 people and displacement of 30,000 others by criminals in the constituency.

The lawmakers condemned the persistent attacks in the state and urged the Plateau and federal governments to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

They called for a review of the law establishing Operation Rainbow, the state security outfit to make it more effective in combating the challenges.

