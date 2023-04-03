Court reinstates Ayuba Abok as Plateau Assembly speaker

The Plateau State High Court in Jos on Monday nullified the impeachment of Ayuba Abok and ordered his reinstatement as Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly with immediate effect.

Justice Nafisa Musa, who delivered the judgement, upheld the submissions of the complainants that the impeachment was illegal.

The Court further awarded the sum of N1.5 million as cost of appearance and the sum of N138,000 as cost of filing the matter against the defendants.

The court also ordered Yakubu Sanda to stop parading himself as the speaker of the assembly.

Ayuba Abok was impeached on Thursday 28 October 2021 by eight (8) out of 24 members of the State Assembly, a decision many described as a political coup.

Abok, who was angered by the development, had dragged the new Speaker, Yakubu Sanda and 16 members of the house to court.

He also sought the Plateau State High Court to declare his impeachment as a gross violation of Section 92(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

