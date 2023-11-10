Plateau Assembly passes 2024 budget, raises estimate by N19.4bn

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Friday passed the 2024 appropriation bill of N314.8 billion.

On Tuesday, Governor Caleb Mutfwang presented a budget estimate of N295.4 billion to the House.

However, the budget passed by the lawmakers was N19.4 billion higher than the figure presented by the governor.

In the budget, N162.3 billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N152.5 billion for capital spending.

In his address shortly after the bill’s passage, the Speaker of the House, Moses Sule, said the budget presented by the governor was immediately handed over to the House Committee on Appropriation head by Mr. Danjuma Azi for appraisal.

He commended the committee for a thorough and speedy completion of the process.

In his remarks, Azi praised all the committees involved in the process for working with their relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the interest of the state.

