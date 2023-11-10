Appeal Court reserves judgement in APC’s appeal challenging Gov Eno’s election

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, on Friday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Akanimo Udofia and his party against Governor Umo Eno’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The appellants are challenging the outcome of the election on the grounds that the governor was not eligible to contest the election.

The APC counsel, Mr. Hassan Liman, had in his brief of argument claimed that Eno was once convicted by an Upper Area Court in Abuja.

He stressed that it was constitutional for a sitting governor to be convicted by a court.

Liman also urged the court to disqualify the Young Peoples Party (YPP) governorship candidate who finished in the election for presenting a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: Tribunal dismisses APC’s petition against Umo Eno in Akwa Ibom

He said: “I submit having found that the first respondent (Gov. Eno) and second respondent (YPP’s candidate) having been disqualified constitutionally, their votes be nullified.

“The decision of the tribunal be set aside and the second runner up (APC) be declared as the duly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State.”

In his response, the PDP counsel, Paul Usoro (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lack of merit.

Other parties in the case aligned with Usoro’s submission.

The panel reserved judgment on the matter and promised to communicate the date for the ruling to the parties.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now