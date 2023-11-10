Politics
Court dismisses Action Alliance appeal against Gov Eno’s election
The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by Action Alliance (AA) against the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
The AA governorship candidate, Akpan Udot, had earlier approached the state election tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election over the omission of the party’s name and logo in the ballot paper.
The tribunal, however, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds Gov Umo Eno’s election in Akwa Ibom
Dissatisfied with the ruling, the AA candidate approached the appeal court to set it aside.
In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Tani Hassan held that the findings of the tribunal were unassailable.
Justice Hassan, who read the judgement, said: “I resolve the issue against the appellant and uphold the judgment of the tribunal.
“I dismiss the petition as lacking in merit.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...