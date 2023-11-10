Court dismisses Action Alliance appeal against Gov Eno’s election

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by Action Alliance (AA) against the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The AA governorship candidate, Akpan Udot, had earlier approached the state election tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election over the omission of the party’s name and logo in the ballot paper.

The tribunal, however, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds Gov Umo Eno’s election in Akwa Ibom

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the AA candidate approached the appeal court to set it aside.

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Tani Hassan held that the findings of the tribunal were unassailable.

Justice Hassan, who read the judgement, said: “I resolve the issue against the appellant and uphold the judgment of the tribunal.

“I dismiss the petition as lacking in merit.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now