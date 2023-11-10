Jonathan advocates violence-free election in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday charged politicians and their followers on credible conduct of this weekend’s governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

Jonathan, who made the call in a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies to be professional and patriotic in the discharge of their responsibilities during and after the elections.

The former president noted that democracy drew its strength from the people and urged politicians to shun violence during the election.

He said: “As citizens of voting age in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi to go to the polls for the governorship election on Saturday, I urge all electorate and politicians to avoid violence and conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner.

“Let us refrain from all activities that will jeopardize the collective peace and stability of our states and our country.

“Let us resist the temptation and inducements that may be deployed as agents of destruction.

“For democracy to endure and be impactful, we must ensure that the leadership recruitment process, especially elections, is credible, transparent, fair and peaceful.

“I urge the electoral management body, security agencies, and other stakeholders to be professional and patriotic in the discharge of their responsibilities during and after the elections.

“Democracy draws its strength from the people; let us work to strengthen the confidence of the people by ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful and transparent.”

