INEC distributes sensitive election materials to Bayelsa LGAs

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive election materials to all the eight local government areas in Bayelsa ahead of this weekend’s governorship election in the state.

The INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mr. Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the development to journalists in Yenagoa.

He said that the items kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Yenagoa were distributed in the presence of representatives of all political parties participating in the election.

Ifogah said: “The distribution took place earlier today in the presence of political parties and security agencies.

“Currently the sensitive materials are at our local government offices from where they will be dispatched to the Registration Area Centres (RAC) on Friday.

“On Saturday, the materials will then be taken from the RACs to various polling units for set up.”

A total of 1,056,862 people are expected to cast their votes in the off-cycle election.

