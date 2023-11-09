Guber poll: INEC distributes sensitive materials in Imo

Ahead of this weekend’s governorship election in Imo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive election materials to the 27 local government areas of the state.

The materials distributed by the commission included the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot papers, and result sheets.

The INEC National Commissioner, South-East, Kenneth Ukeagu, who briefed journalists while the distribution of the sensitive materials was ongoing, said the commission was ready for Saturday’s poll in the state.

He added elections would take place in all the local government areas in the state following assurance of adequate security by operatives.

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to come out enmass to elect a governor of their choice on Saturday.

Ukeagu said: “We are ready for the election. We are distributing sensitive materials to all the LGAs in the state because elections will take place in all the LGAs in the state. We have received assurance from the security agents for the provision of adequate security during and after the election.

“On our part, we are ready and on top of our plans. The people of the state have to come out on Saturday and elect a governor of their choice.”

