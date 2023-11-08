INEC rules out removal of Imo REC days to governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out the removal of its Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday demanded the REC’s redeployment over alleged sympathy towards the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party expressed doubts about Agu’s ability to supervise a credible election in the state.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, said the REC would conduct the weekend’s election in Imo State.

READ ALSO: INEC deploys 9 additional RECs to Imo for guber poll

He said there was no reason to remove Agu, adding that complaints against her were based on suspicion.

Oyekanmi said: “The REC will conduct the election. We don’t have any reason to remove her from there and we don’t have any evidence that implicates her or proves any allegation that is being alleged at this time.

“The Commission takes its responsibility seriously and we don’t joke with the conduct of elections, and when there are complaints against our officers, we also don’t joke with complaints.

“But you must provide evidence that our officers are culpable.”

