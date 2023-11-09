Politics
Adeleke presents 2024 budget proposal of N273bn to Osun Assembly
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, on Thursday presented the 2024 budget proposal of N273.9 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
In his address during the presentation of the proposal titled: “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,” the governor said the N165, 654,976,700.00 was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N108, 254,020,710.00 as capital spending in the budget.
He said the budget was borne out of his administration’s desire to rebuild the state and restore the people’s confidence in the government.
Adeleke said: “I am highly delighted to present to you and honourable members of the Assembly, the 2024 draft budget tagged: “BUDGET OF RECONSTRUCTION AND RECOVERY,” in the sum of N273, 908,997,410.00.
READ ALSO: APC, Adeleke’s aide trade words over alleged involvement of gov’s family in governance of Osun
“This figure is made up of recurrent expenditure of N165, 654,976,700.00 and capital expenditure of N108, 254,020,710.00.
“The tag for this budget reflects our current focus of rebuilding the battered state we inherited.”
In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, commended the governor for constant engagement with the people of the state through impactful policies and programmes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...