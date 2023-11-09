Adeleke presents 2024 budget proposal of N273bn to Osun Assembly

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, on Thursday presented the 2024 budget proposal of N273.9 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

In his address during the presentation of the proposal titled: “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,” the governor said the N165, 654,976,700.00 was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N108, 254,020,710.00 as capital spending in the budget.

He said the budget was borne out of his administration’s desire to rebuild the state and restore the people’s confidence in the government.

Adeleke said: “I am highly delighted to present to you and honourable members of the Assembly, the 2024 draft budget tagged: “BUDGET OF RECONSTRUCTION AND RECOVERY,” in the sum of N273, 908,997,410.00.

“This figure is made up of recurrent expenditure of N165, 654,976,700.00 and capital expenditure of N108, 254,020,710.00.

“The tag for this budget reflects our current focus of rebuilding the battered state we inherited.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, commended the governor for constant engagement with the people of the state through impactful policies and programmes.

