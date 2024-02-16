Politics
Osun Assembly extends tenure of LGAs caretaker committees
The Osun State House of Assembly on Friday extended the tenure of the local government caretaker committees in the state by six months.
The extension followed a request by Governor Ademola Adeleke.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, read the governor’s letter during the plenary in Osogbo and the lawmakers unanimously approved the request.
The lawmakers pointed out that the 1999 Constitution allowed them to extend the tenure of the caretaker committees to ensure there was no vacuum at the local government level.
READ ALSO: Osun Assembly lifts Ede South LGA chairman’s suspension
The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Babajide Adewunmi, moved the motion for the extension and the Chief Whip, Adewale Akerele, seconded this.
Egbedun, thereafter, congratulated members of the caretaker committees and urged them to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.
The tenure of the caretaker committees in the 30 local government areas, 32 local council development areas, and seven area councils inaugurated in August last year will expire on Saturday.
With the six-month extension, they will remain in office till August 16.
