INEC asks parties to remove campaign billboards, jingles in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday warned political parties and their aspirants to pull down campaign billboards, posters, and jingles on television and Radio stations in Edo State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, made the call at an Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Benin City.

The ICCES meeting co-chaired by the REC and the state Commissioner of Police, Funso Adegboye, was attended by heads of other security agencies in the state.

Onuoha stressed that the ban on election campaigns had not been lifted.

The Edo State governorship election will be held on September 21.

He said: “lf you look at the Edo election timetable, it says that the commencement of the campaign in public by political parties will be on April 24.

“But what is happening in this state right now is that all the political parties are campaigning in public not private.

“If you go round the town, you see campaign billboards, posters, and jingles of aspirants not even candidates.

“We have held a meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) in Edo on this issue but they have not stopped.

“So I thought I should bring the issue here for us to proffer collective solutions so that nobody will be accused of supporting party A or B.

“We are going to hold a press conference to inform the general public and the political parties that what is happening is in total violation of the electoral law.

“And INEC will not fail to sanction any party which goes ahead to campaign after the warning.”

On his part, the CP stressed the need for political parties to play by the rules.

He urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to be alive to its responsibility by carrying out enlightenment campaigns on election matters to make their work easier.

“NOA, please educate the people and let them know that there will be sanctions for people who engage in election violence and those who go against the electoral law.

“I have read the electoral law and our job has been made much easier. So we know what to do.

“Before the election proper, we also have to ensure that people do not disrupt the party primaries.

“On the campaigns that have started in the state, we should all ensure that we call the political parties and their aspirants to order,” Adegboye stated.

