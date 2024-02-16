Ize-Iyamu withdraws from Edo governorship race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has withdrawn from the race.

The APC will conduct its governorship primary in the state on Saturday.

Ize-Iyamu, who announced the decision at a news conference on Friday in Benin City, said he withdrew from the race after consultation with friends, family and political associates.

He, however, promised to support any candidate that will emerge from the primary election.

Ize-Iyamu commended President Bola Tinubu and the party’s national leadership for their fairness and commitment to the democratic process.

He was the APC candidate in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State and was defeated by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ize-Iyamu was also defeated by Obaseki in the 2016 election when he contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

He said: “I entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

” I appreciate the commendable effort made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC

“To correct the erroneous impression maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants including myself had been disqualified from the gubernatorial contest.

“The NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued clearance certificates.

“This step was praiseworthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public.

“Having been cleared to contest, I regrettably wish to announce my withdrawal from the race.

“Although painful, this decision has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates, and supporters.

“I make this sacrifice in the interest of the peace and unity that the party desperately requires at both state and national levels.”

“I humbly appeal to the good people of Edo State to accept my very personal decision and I promise to be there for them at all times.

“I acknowledge the fatherly role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, as well as the party’s National leadership for their fairness and commitment to the democratic process.”

Ize-Iyamu’s exit had left APC with 11 aspirants ahead of the primary election.

The aspirants are – Dennis Idahosa, former minister of state for budget and national planning, Clem Agba, Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Gideon Ikhine, and Col. David Imuse (retd).

Others are Maj- Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd), former governor Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, and Ernest Umakhihe.

