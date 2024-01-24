Ex-NDDC executive director, Airhiavbere joins Edo governorship race, picks APC ticket

A former Executive Director in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd), has joined the Edo State governorship race.

Airhiavbere, who was an executive director in charge of finance and administration in the commission, picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s secretariat in Benin City on Wednesday.

The party will conduct its primary election in Edo State on February 17.

The APC Zonal Coordinator, South-South, Charles Nwala, who addressed journalists at the forum, described Airhiavbere as the most qualified and tested person for the governorship seat in Edo State.

He said: “It is the turn of Airhiavbere to try and become the Ẹdo state governor because he has a comprehensive vision for Edo called ‘PIE, a robust action plan for a greater state.

“This PIE hinges on the three pillars of peace, infrastructural development, and economic prosperity, which has eluded the state in the last seven years.

“We are confident that in the Edo state 2024 governorship elections, the APC will thrive with the right candidate, who has the reach and qualifications to win the elections. We believe General Charles is that candidate.

“This momentous occasion positions Airhiavbere as the foremost contender for Edo APC flag as it has ignited a surge of enthusiasm among Edo State residents and APC party members alike who see in him a governor who can end the years of misery under the current PDP regime.”

At least five aspirants, including the former Minister of National Planning, Clement Agba, have far picked the APC nomination from ahead of the primary election.

