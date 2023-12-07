Politics
Osunbor joins Edo governorship race, eyes APC ticket
A former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, has joined the 2024 governorship race in the state.
Osunbor, who declared his intention during a visit to the leadership of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin City on Thursday, said he can lead the state to an enviable position if given the opportunity next year.
The former governor added that he would change the narrative in Edo if he gets the APC ticket and becomes the governor in the September 21, 2024 election in the state.
Osunbor ruled Edo State from May 29, 2007, to November 11, 2008, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.
READ ALSO: Ex-NBA president, Akpata, joins Edo governorship race
He was sacked by the Appeal Court over widespread fraud in the 2007 election in the state.
The court, thereafter, declared Adams Oshiomhole as the duly elected governor of the state.
Osunbor said: “I have the experience and integrity, having been in office as governor for a short time. I promise to deliver good governance.”
