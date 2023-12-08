Politics
Gumi claims Kaduna bombing not a mistake, targeted at families of ‘some people’
Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Thursday, alleged that the bombing on Sunday that claimed over 120 lives in Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State was carried out on purpose by the Nigerian Army using a drone.
On Sunday night, while the community in the state’s Igabi Local Government area celebrated Maulud, innocent citizens—including women and children—were struck dead, and over sixty others were left injured.
According to the cleric, targeting women, children, and the elderly during a conflict is wrong, but the military chose to act differently since they believed the civilians were terrorists’ relatives.
Speaking at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna during his weekly lecture, Sheikh Gumi questioned whether the first bomb thrown on the people was a mistake, as reported, and what about the second explosion, which, according to the villagers, targeted those transporting the remains 30 minutes later.
Read Also: Tinubu appoints Lokpobiri, 8 others to content board governing council
He further disclosed that it was God that exposed some of the atrocities committed by the military in the forest, saying he had been calling on the people that innocent villagers were victims of the security bombardments in the forest but nobody listened.
Gumi said, “I kept telling you not to invite people who see war as a solution but people refused to listen. Here it is now. War is never a joke because it affects everybody. I warned you on this but you keep saying they should be killed.
“It’s you that will be killed. That bomb was meant to target the families of some people so as to kill their children and wives. I have been to a village where women and children were massacred in a remote forest.
“Many people have been bombed. Nobody said anything until it came nearer to the city. I have been saying that whatever is between us, whether it is bandits or Boko Haram, there should be peaceful negotiation.”
Since then, the Nigerian Army has acknowledged being accountable for the bombing while claiming that the airstrikes were unintentional and that the operators were aiming their weapons at militants.
Lt. Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, also paid a visit to the location of the disaster to offer his condolences to the district head, clerics, and the family of the victims. He also provided the victims with relief supplies and a N10 million cash award.
Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has said that anyone found responsible for the bombing of Tudun Biri village, which resulted in the deaths of over 90 inhabitants, will face the appropriate consequences.
Shortly after visiting the victims at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to offer condolences for the sad event, Vice President Kashim Shettima, acting on behalf of the president, made the statement on Thursday, December 7.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...