‘Wives, hear me now… your husband is your head, not your partner”– Daddy Freeze

Controversial On Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has advised wives to see their husbands as their heads and not as their partners in their marriages.

Daddy Freeze who gave the admonition on his Instagram page on Friday, said both African, Middle Eastern, Christian and Islamic traditions regard the husband as the head of the family.

According to the media personality, all religions or traditions in the world regard the husband as the head of the family and not as a partner like in the Western world.

“Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, and Efik traditions as well as Christian and Islamic traditions, all say the man is the head of the house. In the Western world, your husband is your partner,” the OAP said.

“Your husband is not supposed to be your partner, he is your head,” he admonished, but however, added that women should be careful who them “submit your headship to.”

