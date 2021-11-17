Apostle Suleiman tackles people who vowed to never give money to the church

Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the senior preacher and founder of Omega Fire Ministries has slammed Christians who have vowed never to give their money to church.

The clergyman mentioned during a recent church service that nobody needs the money of people who are not prepared to give to ‘God’s work’.

Apostle Suleman said:

”Since you stopped coming to church there is peace. When you were coming to church there was no peace. Even the Prince of Peace was looking for peace. Now you stopped coming to church there is peace. So stay in your house.

‘That is why I will not give my money to church again.’ The money that did not change your life, what does the church need it for? Money you had that could not change your life, keep it keep it.”

The preacher went on to speak about Daddy Freeze’s statement about religious people being the poorest in the country.

Apostle Suleiman also took time to criticize people who mentioned that socialites such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, amongst several other world’s leading multi-billionaires did not pay tithe to become wealthy.

He stated during his sermon that ‘everybody has something that they believe in.’

Listen to Apostle Suleiman speak below.

