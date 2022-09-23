Halima Abubakar shares screenshots of conversation with Apostle Suleman

Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to her Instagram platform to continue to drag Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and founder of Omega Fire Ministries.

The actress in the last couple of days has continued to call out the popular pastor after it was reported by a blog a couple of months ago that Suleman had an affair with Abubakar alongside other notable female celebrities.

Suleman has since denied the allegations during a service in his church. And he threatened to sue the blog and ‘bring them down’.

Following his denial that he was engaged in extramarital affairs with Nigerian entertainers, Halima Abubakar took it upon herself to publicly humiliate the preacher.

Reopening their feud, Halima threatened to disclose more secrets on social media if anyone tried to bully her with unnecessary messages.

She also took a swipe at Shan George, whom she claimed was working hand in hand with Apostle Suleiman to cover up blogs and make her a liar.

Read also:Halima Abubakar blasts Apostle Suleman for spreading falsehood

While responding to a troll who faulted her for having a relationship with a married man and trying to gain sympathy from others, Halima disclosed how she met the minister of God, claiming she met him as a separated businessman with three kids.

Halima took to her Instagram story to reiterate that she didn’t know he was married when she dated him.

According to her, their affair was 11 years ago.

“Like I said, I didn’t know he was married. 11 years ago”

To buttress her claim, Halima took to her Instagram stories on Friday afternoon to share more screenshots of her alleged conversation with the preacher.

Halima noted how she has been covering him for years, and now “he wants to play with her”.

Warning him, she claimed that the clergyman pursued her for 6 months.

“I really tried covering for you for years. Na me you want to play? You wey use 6 month pursue me. You know I have everything. Don’t play with me. Professional liars,” the actress wrote.

See screenshots of her alleged conversation with Apostle Suleman.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now