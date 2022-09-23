Metro
Halima Abubakar shares screenshots of conversation with Apostle Suleman
Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to her Instagram platform to continue to drag Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and founder of Omega Fire Ministries.
The actress in the last couple of days has continued to call out the popular pastor after it was reported by a blog a couple of months ago that Suleman had an affair with Abubakar alongside other notable female celebrities.
Suleman has since denied the allegations during a service in his church. And he threatened to sue the blog and ‘bring them down’.
Following his denial that he was engaged in extramarital affairs with Nigerian entertainers, Halima Abubakar took it upon herself to publicly humiliate the preacher.
Reopening their feud, Halima threatened to disclose more secrets on social media if anyone tried to bully her with unnecessary messages.
She also took a swipe at Shan George, whom she claimed was working hand in hand with Apostle Suleiman to cover up blogs and make her a liar.
Read also:Halima Abubakar blasts Apostle Suleman for spreading falsehood
While responding to a troll who faulted her for having a relationship with a married man and trying to gain sympathy from others, Halima disclosed how she met the minister of God, claiming she met him as a separated businessman with three kids.
Halima took to her Instagram story to reiterate that she didn’t know he was married when she dated him.
According to her, their affair was 11 years ago.
“Like I said, I didn’t know he was married. 11 years ago”
To buttress her claim, Halima took to her Instagram stories on Friday afternoon to share more screenshots of her alleged conversation with the preacher.
Halima noted how she has been covering him for years, and now “he wants to play with her”.
Warning him, she claimed that the clergyman pursued her for 6 months.
“I really tried covering for you for years. Na me you want to play? You wey use 6 month pursue me. You know I have everything. Don’t play with me. Professional liars,” the actress wrote.
See screenshots of her alleged conversation with Apostle Suleman.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...