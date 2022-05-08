CELEB GIST: Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim rues barrenness. Nkechi Blessing now a ‘playgirl’… More inside

Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim opens up on feeling inadequate due to barrenness

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim in a recent interview session with media personality Chude Jideonwo revealed that she felt inadequate after discovering she could not bear children of her own.

“Finding out I couldn’t have children didn’t make me feel ashamed. I felt inadequate. I felt inadequate as a woman but not ashamed, which was because of how I was brought up,” Nse said during the session.

The Phone Swap actress continued, “Where I’m from we don’t tie [email protected] to ourselves. Where I was brought up, we live through life fully,”

Asked if she is open to adoption, Nse said:

“You never say never, but right now, my husband and I are just dog parents. People should be allowed to live, my husband and I are okay right now.”

Equally, the Nollywood actress had previously disclosed she had to undergo a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to have a life again after she was diagnosed with adenomyosis.

Watch the session below.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday identifies as a playgirl

Controversial Nigerian thespian Nkechi Blessing Sunday has dubbed herself a ‘playgirl’.

Speaking during her Instagram live session on Friday night, the actress stated that marriage is the only thing that will make her stay faithful to a man.

Nkechi Blessing added that until she’s married, she won’t stop cheating.

The actress had this to say during her IG session:

“I’m single until I am married. Until a man puts a ring on my finger before I can stop cheating. I am a born cheater, a playgirl.”

Nkechi Blessing had a very messy breakup with her politician partner Opeyemi Falegan which resulted in an exchange of insults on social media weeks ago.

Billionaire heiress Temi Otedola explains why she accepted to become singer Mr. Eazi’s partner

The amiable daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola, has opened up about why she agreed to be engaged to Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi.

Temi during an interview session with Beat FM on Friday, May 6 talked about her wedding plans and said she agreed to marry Eazi because she feels a sense of peace with him; a feeling that she hadn’t experienced with anyone else.

Temi noted that she couldn’t describe how she felt when she was around the singer.

Here is what Temi had to say:

“It’s not something about him. It’s just a feeling; a sense of peace I can’t feel with anyone else.

“It’s feeling like you’ve found your best friend, your person, and your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just like home.”

She also noted that she hasn’t started wedding plans yet but she was already saving pictures of wedding items on her phone.

Listen to her speak below.

Justin Dean denies stealing from estranged wife Korra Obidi

American chiropractor Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has reacted to claims that he stole his former partner’s money.

On Saturday, May 7, Korra Obidi had taken to her Facebook to allege that her husband, Justin Dean, had stolen a sum of $5000 (N1,940,000) from her.

According to Obidi, she mistakenly sent the money into their joint account; and then Dean immediately emptied the account.

Reacting to the allegation, Justin Dean denied stealing the money, saying that it was a mistake and that he accidentally withdrew the money.

He went on to reveal that he had refunded the money to her while showing off the huge amount of money he makes from social media.

Actress Halima Abubakar accuses Nollywood producers of demanding s3x for roles in movies

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar explained in a Twitter post the primary reason why she decided to take a break from the movie industry.

According to the thespian, she decided to step back because most producers demand s3x from actresses before allowing them to feature in their movies.

She wrote on her official Twitter page;

“Taking a break is necessary.

“ have won all awards and won’t be too hungry to a*s lick or belong to a group.”

She added:

“I left Twitter, not Nollywood. I produce my own movies. I no get strength for s3x”

Actress Eucharia Anunobi urges followers never to tie the knot with partners they find boring

Nollywood actress cum preacher Eucharia Anunobi unraveled a pivotal relationship lesson to her followers earlier in the week.

Speaking via her IG platform, the veteran thespian stated that people shouldn’t settle for partners that they find boring.

According to her, settling for a boring person would be a disservice to both parties.

She had this to say:

“If you find him or her boring, don’t settle for them.

That will be a disservice to yourself and that other person.

YOU ARE TO LIVE LIFE ABUNDANTLY NOT LIVE A CONTRIVED LIFE”

