CELEB GIST: Davido reveals he’s hooked, Yvonne Nelson explains ills of social media… More stories

Banky W wants NYSC to be made optional

Nigerian entertainment polymath and politician, Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W has admonished the Federal Government to make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme optional.

Banky W who has been making the headlines for various reasons in the last couple of days divulged his opinion during an interview session on Channels Television.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 19, Banky had this to say:

“At least half of the young people who do NYSC might not need it. You have people that go for NYSC and they just sign a paper somewhere and give somebody money, so that they say they have it and then go off and do whatever.”

Speaking further Banky W asked:

”Is that program really achieving what it was meant to?

Can we consider amending the constitution so that we can say that this thing is no longer compulsory, but optional.”

Listen to him speak.

Singer Davido reveals he is in a relationship

Nigerian musician Davido has clarified the speculations pertaining to his relationship.

Davido’s clarification is coming after Peruzzi who is signed to his record label, Davido’s Music World (DMW) shared a message in which he revealed that all of his pals are unmarried, which has become a source of concern for him.

Reacting, David slid into the comment section to openly state that he is currently in a relationship and has left the single men’s club.

Read the exchange below.

The musician is yet to flaunt his new partner on social media. Davido used to be in a relationship with celebrity chef, Chioma Rowland, albeit, their relationship subtly dissolved in the concluding part of 2020.

In 2021, Davido entered a short-lived relationship with the American model, Mya Yafai.

Mount Zion founder, Mike Bamiloye, defends marriage institution, says all men are not wife beaters

Veteran Nigerian moviemaker, Mike Bamiloye has criticized the notion that ‘every man is a wife beater’.

According to the Mount Zion founder, only a few men are wife beaters or indulge in any form of domestic violence, he mentioned that the aim of the devil is to discredit the institution of marriage created by God for humans to enjoy.

The Christain filmmaker said this in a Facebook post on Tuesday in his message about domestic violence in marriage.

His post reads in part:

“The percentage of men beating their wives is very minimal, but the devil has used that to paint all men black and irresponsible.

If you are attacking the marriage Institution, you are working for the devil to discredit what the Lord formed.

If you are discouraging the young ones not to marry because of the storms the devil is causing”

Moviemaker Kemi Adetiba walks down the aisle with Ghanaian lover

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba walked down the aisle with her Ghanaian lover, Oscar Heman Ackah in Lagos State on Saturday, April 23.

The King of Boys producer had a low-profile wedding ceremony despite her celebrity status.

She revealed on her Instagram platform that she is fascinated with the new phase in her life.

Read what the celebrity moviemaker wrote about her union on Instagram:

“This is the day the Lord has made. We shall do a LOT of rejoicing, as we are so so glad in it ❤️

Time to make it traditionally official.”

Actress Yvonne Nelson explains how social media ruins relationships

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has admonished her followers to keep their relationship off social media.

Sharing her opinion via the microblogging site, Twitter, the popular thespian noted that once a person starts to show off their relationship on social media, people begin to meddle in their private lives.

The actress had this to say:

“My observation… a relationship will end if it has to but flaunting it on social media just speeds up the process (all the side chicks will come flying around and the gossip association will hold their weekly meeting for your sake).”

My observation….. a relationship will End if it has to but flaunting it on social media just speeds up the process. ( all the side chicks will come flying around and the gossip association will hold their weekly meeting for your sake) happy weekend guys😄 — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) April 16, 2022

IG choreographer Korra Obidi shrugs off ‘bad mum’ claim

Popular Instagram choreographer, Korra Obidi, has slammed individuals who are reporting her to Child Protective Service in the United States.

During a Facebook live session on Thursday, April 21, the US-based entertainer revealed that officials of the CPS had been visiting her home.

She claimed that certain persons have been reporting her for child abuse and the use of hard drugs.

“Some of you people have been reporting me to child protective services, and trying to make me look like a bad mom for some reason,” she said.

The mother of two went on to lay curses on the said persons making the reports.

Listen to her speak:

Everything You Hold Dear Will Be Taken From You – Korra Obidi Rain Curses On People Reporting Her To Child Protective Service pic.twitter.com/JB1doFSV8Z — Immaculate Sarah Ken (@KenImmaculate) April 22, 2022

