Daddy Freeze disagrees with BBN star, Ka3na, for saying ‘devil destroys marriages’

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, real name Ifedayo Olarinde has disagreed with Big Brother Naija star Katherina Jones aka Ka3na for saying the devil is responsible for failed marriages in the country.

Earlier, the former BBNaija contestant, Ka3na wrote on her Instagram platform that the devil is prying into homes and destroying beautiful things.

The reality star who also recently divorced her caucasian husband admonished her followers to be prayerful and be careful of the ‘devourer’s influence’

Reacting to Ka3na‘s statement on Instagram, popular on-air personality, Daddy Freeze disagreed with her opinion.

He stated on Thursday afternoon that couples should begin to take responsibility for their relationships and desist from blaming the devil for their shortcomings.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Daddy Freeze wrote:

“Dear ka3na and Nigerian Christians.

The devil does not destroy marriages; the devil did not destroy a single marriage in the entire bible, read yourself to verify.”

His post reads further, “So please, stop blaming the devil for personal error ad shortcomings”

