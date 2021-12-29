Connect with us

Entertainment

Reality tv star, Ka3na, explains why she added her Instagram account to her will

Published

22 mins ago

on

Nigerian celebrities drag ex-BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, for disregarding fan who honoured her with a tattoo

Former Big Brother Naija star Katherine Jones popularly known as Ka3na has explained why she decided to include her official Instagram account in her will.

According to the reality star, she made the decision to include her Instagram account because she thinks it is part of her assets.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Wednesday morning, Ka3na wrote, “I just updated my will for 2021. I recorded a house, store, KPL store. This year, I also added my Instagram account to my will. 2022 ready.”

READ ALSO: Reality tv star, Isilomo, lampoons skit makers who dress in female attire

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram page, the mother-of-one wrote, “2021 ended well after all. I’m grateful for life!

“PS: I’ve been doing A lot of thinking lately and it’s only wise that I include my IG account to my will this year. Y’all are worth more to me than you can imagine.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KA3NA (@official_ka3na)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 − three =

Investigations

Investigations5 days ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...