Reality tv star, Ka3na, explains why she added her Instagram account to her will

Former Big Brother Naija star Katherine Jones popularly known as Ka3na has explained why she decided to include her official Instagram account in her will.

According to the reality star, she made the decision to include her Instagram account because she thinks it is part of her assets.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Wednesday morning, Ka3na wrote, “I just updated my will for 2021. I recorded a house, store, KPL store. This year, I also added my Instagram account to my will. 2022 ready.”

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram page, the mother-of-one wrote, “2021 ended well after all. I’m grateful for life!

“PS: I’ve been doing A lot of thinking lately and it’s only wise that I include my IG account to my will this year. Y’all are worth more to me than you can imagine.”

