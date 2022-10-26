‘Never let a woman know your financial status,’ says Reality tv star, Tuoyo

Nigerian reality tv star, Tuoyo Ideh has admonished his male followers to desist from allowing their partners to know how much they are worth.

The former Big Brother Naija contestant added that a man brings insult upon himself when he allows a woman to pay his debt.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon, Tuoyo said any man who cannot pay bills should leave women alone.

He added that a man brings insult upon himself when he allows a woman to pay his debt and causes alot of problems for himself should he choose to be in a relationship with a woman who is ‘about competing’.

His post reads;

“No let woman spend money on you ooh, or even let am know your financial state.”

He continued, “If you know say you no fit chest bills leave woman alone, e they bring insult. Never date a woman who is about competing, you will die young if you do.”

