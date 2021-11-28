CELEB GIST: Freeze, Fatoyinbo tango over tithing, Clem to face surgeon’s knife. More…

Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze to undergo spinal cord surgery

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze on Tuesday, November 23 revealed that he was set to undergo a surgery on his spinal cord in the first week of December.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media, the veteran actor disclosed his involvement in a fatal car accident has affected his mobility and has also led to his absence from the screen.

Since the viral video of the actor surfaced, fellow Nigerian celebrities have rallied to source for funds to assist the actor.

Daddy Freeze challenges Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo’s perspective on tithing

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze called out Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo on social media after he criticized skeptics who condemned the installment of tithing and offering.

Fatoyinbo, while lecturing his congregation to continue to pay tithe, said that most pundits of offering installment use Elon Musk, a nonbeliever, as an illustration, that you can, in any case, prevail in spite of not paying an offering.

During his sermon, Fatoyinbo mentioned that Elon Musk has “a pledge with another individual” and added that Christians who have a contract with God should continue to pay tithes.

He then, at that point, said that the people who condemn tithe installment are “nonentities”.

Reacting for “the local area of nonentities”, media character Daddy Freeze, who criticizes the installment of offering, welcomed Fatoyinbo to a discussion on tithing and offering.

Watch Daddy Freeze respond to the controversial topic below.

Mary Njoku expresses disappointment in women who can’t secure the ‘bag’

Nollywood actress and businesswoman Mary Remmy Njoku has expressed disappointment at the choices women of this generation make when picking between their partners and their source of income.

The founder of ROK Studio disclosed her vexation while reacting to a viral post where a man sent a lady back to Nigeria after refusing to get intimate with him during a getaway trip.

Read also: CELEB GIST: GEJ parties aboard private jet, WhiteMoney joins ruling class…More inside

“I read something online and it’s disturbing. Women are not sex toys! We have sex because we enjoy it too. And shouldn’t be forced by ‘house rent’ to do things we don’t want to. Hustle Sisters! Men don’t have the monopoly of making money!” she wrote.

Singer Simi takes 30 minutes break from motherhood

Award winning Nigerian songstress Simi humorously took a break from her duty as a mother in a video that she released earlier in the week.

Taking to her Insta-stories, the Singer was seen hiding behind her sofa as she avoided being seen by her daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

She revealed she stayed there for 30 minutes as she sipped her drink.

Simi welcomed Adejare with her musician husband, Adekunle Gold in 2020. The smash hit, ‘Duduke’ was specifically dedicated to Adejare.

Watch the video below.

Actor Baaj Adebule speaks on how he fears police officers more than armed robbers

Nollywood actor Baaj Adebule has opined that Nigerians are presently more stressed over the presence of police officers in a vicinity than they are worried about armed robbers carrying out operation.

Adebule said he was coming back on Tuesday night and was just stressed over policemen he may encounter and not necessarily thieves.

Taking to his Twitter page, Adebule had this to say:

”Finished filming late yesterday so the director and I were plotting routes I could take home with no police presence. It’s after the conversation I realized we’re living like escaped convicts in this naija! We didn’t even think of armed robbers o, it’s Police we’re worried about”

Moet Abebe narrates how society disregards single women

Media personality, Moet Abebe took to her Instastories to vent about the disappointments single ladies face while attempting to attain property of their own in the country.

In her post, Moet considered what a woman’s conjugal status has to do with leasing a house.

She went on to blast landlords and landladies for the way they treat single ladies when it comes to their properties.

According to her, landlords believe most of these female celebrities are sponsored by ‘Sugar Daddies.’

Read her statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now