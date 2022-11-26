Entertainment
Shock, worries, as netizens react to photos of frail-looking COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo
Photos of the senior pastor and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Africa (COZA), Abiodun Fatoyinbo have raised eyebrows among social media users.
The physical appearance of the controversial pastor has thrown most people into a state of worry and shock.
The trending photos of his new frail appearance were shared on COZA’s official Instagram handle on Friday evening to publicize the upcoming Special Sunday Service held at Manchester United Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England on November 27.
This is the first time his new photos will be shared after an apparent withdrawal from the public since April 2022.
Although the family is yet to go public with his state of health, there are rumors that the Pastor is battling a terminal sickness.
See the photos below.
READ ALSO:Author, Ese Walter, who claimed she had an affair with COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo, narrates how she became a divorcee with three kids
After the photos were shared, people took to the comment section to inquire about Fatoyinbo’s health.
COZA has now disabled comments on the post.
Below is a cross-section of comments from social media users.
Even the COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo couldn’t escape shege, wtf are you to think you will be an exception?
— Uchman✨👑 (@Uche____Nna) November 26, 2022
I wish healing and best wishes to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA. His recent pictures has people worried. Wishing him Good health & speedy recovery.
— Maazị FA (@maaziakuchie) November 25, 2022
Please what happen to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA. wtf 😳 happen to his look 💔💔💔
— Simisola of Lala 🌹❤️ (@SimisolaGold) November 25, 2022
Is this Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA?
If Yes then something is wrong. pic.twitter.com/GZYckAYepo
— Harmony.Sol 🦊 (@TwittHarmony) November 25, 2022
Coza Pastor Fatoyinbo isn't doing well at all. May God heal him. pic.twitter.com/OW5ENMT2VM
— Saint Anthony 🇳🇬 ✊ (@my3kidsare1) November 26, 2022
What pastor Fatoyinbo of #COZA looks like now. Clearly managing an illness. May God touch him His healing hand. pic.twitter.com/K8MkwXCgjJ
— Donald Eke 🗯️ (@DonaldRex) November 26, 2022
Pastor Fatoyinbo of COZA? 😳😳… what happened to him? https://t.co/CO2xrTynBq
— Tales and Adventures of (@AbbyFamous) November 25, 2022
New pictures of COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo causes a social media unrest. pic.twitter.com/N74q3VblUU
— worldblog (@worldblog6) November 26, 2022
New Photos Spark Concerns Over COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo
The founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, is one of the trends on social media after new photos were posted on his church's Instagram page on Friday. pic.twitter.com/2eTFlyyI0p
— Naijanews_pilot (@Naijanews_pilot) November 26, 2022
Went to check Coza's page and it seems whatever Biodun Fatoyinbo is battling has been going on for a while. If you look at the older posts, you'll see he has been dropping weight for a while now
— A Pimp named Slickbag (@ViCktorr_) November 25, 2022
Jst saw a post about pastor Fatoyinbo of Coza church … Omo good health is wealth oh
— peta johnson (@wanted_o2) November 25, 2022
Why is Pastor Fatoyinbo looking like that? Has he been sick? Any COZA member on the timeline to give us an update on what’s going on with their pastor?
— Uncle Segun (@Afobajetweets) November 25, 2022
What happened to Biodun Fatoyinbo of Coza?
— Aburo Toni Tones✨ (@Io_ni_mi) November 25, 2022
What’s going on with Pastor Fatoyinbo of Coza? He look so different, what’s up with him?
— #OurFavOnlineDoc (@prophetswitch) November 25, 2022
