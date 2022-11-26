Connect with us

Entertainment

Shock, worries, as netizens react to photos of frail-looking COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo

Published

23 seconds ago

on

CAN, PFN probe rape allegations against COZA Pastor

Photos of the senior pastor and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Africa (COZA), Abiodun Fatoyinbo have raised eyebrows among social media users.

The physical appearance of the controversial pastor has thrown most people into a state of worry and shock.

The trending photos of his new frail appearance were shared on COZA’s official Instagram handle on Friday evening to publicize the upcoming Special Sunday Service held at Manchester United Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England on November 27.

This is the first time his new photos will be shared after an apparent withdrawal from the public since April 2022.

Although the family is yet to go public with his state of health, there are rumors that the Pastor is battling a terminal sickness.

See the photos below.

READ ALSO:Author, Ese Walter, who claimed she had an affair with COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo, narrates how she became a divorcee with three kids

After the photos were shared, people took to the comment section to inquire about Fatoyinbo’s health.

COZA has now disabled comments on the post.

Below is a cross-section of comments from social media users.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty + twenty =

TEST

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise

Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...