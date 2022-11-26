Rita Dominic, Anosike tie knot in UK

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike exchanged their marital vows in a unique white wedding ceremony in North Yorkshire, England, on Saturday.

The couple, who April had their traditional wedding in April, were joined by friends and family as they said their vows in the far away United Kingdom.

The pair met at the 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and their relationship was a closely guarded secret.

On Rita’s train is Michelle Dede, who served as the Chief Maid of Honour, Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Dr. Olivia Waturuocha.

See the first photos from the wedding ceremony below.

Watch the videos from the nuptial ceremony below.

The beautiful bride, I’m so so happy for Rita Dominic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OFIU1DpMjJ — The Souvenir Whisperer 🎁 (@Inzaghi1) November 26, 2022

Congratulations to Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

I hope Oga Fidelis will stop at Rita and be a changed man. pic.twitter.com/8GTCcmRnxA — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) November 26, 2022

