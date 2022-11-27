CELEB GIST: BBN’s Khloe Abiri has ‘sealed her womb’. Ayra Starr unapologetic for ‘ashewo’ outfit… More stories

Khloe Abiri reveals her ‘womb is sealed’

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Nigerian reality star, Khloe Abiri disclosed she can never become pregnant because her womb has been sealed.

The former Big Brother Naija contestant stated that due to her profession, she is not prepared to become a mother, hence, she took the decision to temporarily seal her womb.

She also revealed that when she gets a “responsible man”, they may have a child together.

Watch the video below.

Ayra Starr unapologetic for ‘ashewo’ outfit

On Friday, budding Nigerian musician Ayra Starr slammed critics of the outfit she wore to a recent concert in Lagos state.

The ‘Rush’ crooner came under fire for wearing a skimpy dress which revealed some parts of her breasts to the concert.

Here is the video Ayra Starr wore during her performance.

Ayra Starr makes it look easy! pic.twitter.com/5IBM2uyu6G — 🐬 @OneJoblessBoy (@OneJoblessBoy) November 24, 2022

Reacting to the backlash in a Twitter post, the ‘Bloody Samaritan’ singer asked her critics to “shut up”.

“You don’t like my aesthetics, shurrup you’re gonna like it todayyy,” she wrote.

You don’t like my aesthetics , shurrup you’re gonna like it todayyy — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) November 26, 2022

She followed up with a snippet of her hit song ‘Rush’ singing: “me no get the time for the hate and the bad energy got my mind on my money, make e dance like Poco Lee, steady green like broccoli.”

Ayra Starr apologizes for her outfit lastnight pic.twitter.com/myxYqXvKQW — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) November 25, 2022

Eucharia Anunobi says ‘I LOVE YOU’ has caused more horrendous havoc on humanity

Veteran Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi is of the opinion that the statement ‘I love you’ has caused many people to enter into marriages that have marred their destinies.

According to the Glamour Girls actress, the popular statement has made several people enter into marriages that have gone on to mar their destinies.

The renowned actress had this to say;

”I LOVE YOU has wrecked more horrendous havoc on humanity than can’t be imagined ” I LOVE YOU, has caused people to enter marriages that have marred their destinies”

She added that when a person next hears the word ”I love you”, he or she should ask the Holy Spirit to help find out if the person really means ‘‘ I love you” or” I lust you.”

Listen to what she has to say below.

Iyanya bemoans ‘fake people’, hypocrisy in the music industry

Nigerian recording artiste, Iyanya on Thursday called out his colleagues in the music industry, describing them as ‘fake people.’

Iyanya took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the hypocrisy he has noticed amongst his colleagues.

The ‘kukere’ crooner warned that other singers should be wary when they are called ‘blood’ in the industry.

According to Iyanya, many of his colleagues use words they don’t mean, adding that there are too many fake people in the music industry.

He wrote: “If anybody calls you “my blood” in this industry, ask him red or white blood lol. Y’all say what you don’t mean. Too many fake people in this game.”

If anybody calls you “my blood” in this industry, ask him red or white blood lol. Y’all say what you don’t mean.

Too many fake people in this game. — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) November 23, 2022

Daddy Freeze urges men to marry beautiful women to ‘pepper’ their exes

In a now deleted post, controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze subtly shaded his ex-partner Opeyemi as he praised his current wife, Benedicta Olarinde.

“Marry woman wey fine, e dey pepper exes,” the popular on air-personality wrote.

The media personality, in another post, disclosed that his wife has impacted him tremendously since she came into his life.

According to Freeze, he has changed from what he used to be into a better and more refined person.

“With you my love, I have evolved from what I used to be into a better more refined me; Evolution is the process by which living organisms are believed to have developed from earlier forms during the history of the earth. I didn’t believe in the practicality of the theory of evolution until I met you”.

Michelle Obama describes Barrack as her home as she shares relationship advice

The former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama on Friday took to Instagram to offer marriage advice, using her own marriage as an example.

She shared adorable photos with her husband Barack Obama and said that no matter where she lives, Barack is her home.

She also highlighted the importance of listening to each other “honestly and without defensiveness”.

The mother of two went on to encourage every couple to ask themselves what they are trying to get out of the relationship and both should answer the question together.

The opening part of her post reads:

“As an adult, I’ve lived in a number of places, but as far as I’m concerned, I’ve only ever had one real home. My home is my family. My home is Barack.”

Read her post below.

Michelle married Barack in 1992, and together they have two daughters.

