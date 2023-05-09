Entertainment
Ayra Starr recounts how all her school teachers said she won’t amount to anything in life
Songstress Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr has recounted how all her female high school teachers told her that she would not amount to anything in life.
The versatile ‘Sability’ crooner who opened up in a post on her social media page recalled how her teachers would usually gather around her in school, punish her, and speak ill of her because she had a painted fingernail.
Ayra Starr however noted that back then when tears rolled down from her eyes from the punishment meted out to her by her teachers, she knew she was going to become a notable person.
She said; ‘‘I remember when all my female teachers gathered and knelt me down to tell me I’ll never be anything in life just because I painted one fingernail pink, but even back then with the tears in my eyes I always knew I was the shit.’’
