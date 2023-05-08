Nigerians react as Drake celebrates after DNA tests reveals he is 30% Nigerian

Scores of Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to react after popular Canadian-American rapper revealed that a recent DNA test revealed that he is 30% Nigerian.

The ‘Headlines’ rapper stirred the emotions of scores of Nigerians when he shared a screenshot on his Instastory about his ancestry which he has been eager to find out.

Drake said that he finally found out about his ancestry when his father, Dennis Graham sent him a DNA test result which surprisingly revealed that he is 30% Nigerian.

According to Drake who rhetorically asked in his post on Instagram if he can finally call himself a Nigerian, the DNA test showed they were more Nigerian than any other race or tribe in the world.

Drake’s revelation has elicited wild reactions from some Nigerians who seem excited about the news.

See select comments on social media below in reaction to Drake’s announcement.

@enicryptoexchange: “Ehnhen… I dey always talk am say he is the great grandson of Baba Kazeem that married Iya Chukwudi.”

@abigail_dinsey: “Yesooo from Ibadan. I know some of his family members.”

@omojiatecovenant: “I too dey suspect cause the guy too like betting, Nigerians and betting ehnn.”

@o___folake: “Is the way he spelled NAIJA for me..real son of the soil.”

@30bgnurse: “His DNA spread wings all over the world his ancestors were very busy.”

@tsodine_group: “Just like Small Doctor, Dr Sid, there comes Dr Akene short form “Drake”. He is from Anambra. But you for really come from Nigeria, by now you and Flavor for de drag who be the best artist in Igbo land.”

@iam_ojay_igwe: “Drake Nwanne m, no wonder I keep seeing him in my dream Chai my brother come back home, we don share land finish but I fit cut my own for you. Nwoke oma.”

