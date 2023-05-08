Rema reacts to accusations of glorifying crime, stealing his friend’s laptop

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor popularly known in music circles as Rema has reacted to accusations by close watchers that he glorifies crime and stole his friends laptop.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner in a recent interview with Cool FM Lagos cleared the air on his controversial lyrics on his hit song ‘Holiday’ in which he boasted about stealing one of his friend’s laptop during his struggling days in Benin.

During the interview, Rema said that it wasn’t his intention to glorify stealing, and also added that it was very unfortunate that some people especially critics saw it so.

He said, “The lyrics were good enough to explain the whole scenario. It’s not that deep. I really don’t want to glorify stealing, but it was just very unfortunate [that happened at that time].”

Rema also clarified another worrying misconception about the cover of his latest album titled ‘Rave & Roses’ which on a closer look depicts a house upside-down burning.

The musician said, “A lot of people had a lot of misconceptions [about the album cover], they said it’s a church. Anything they just see cross, they say it’s a church. It’s not a church. The cover art inspiration was an embodiment of me consisting of a cross and a fire. The whole house actually kind of signifies me.”

