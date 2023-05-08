Joke Silva says Nigerian filmmakers can learn from Tyler Perry

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has opened up on what Nigerian filmmakers can learn from popular American actor cum moviemaker Tyler Perry.

The thespian who shared her thoughts on the growth of Nollywood during a recent youth development forum tagged, ‘The Roundtable Lekki’ over the weekend, said that Nigerian filmmakers should learn from Tyler Perry by investing in studios.

She stressed that for Nollywood to make standard movies, there was a need to set up more studios and sound stages.

She said; We need to build our studios and sound stages, just like American filmmaker, Tyler Perry, has done. He built one of the biggest sound stages in the world. The thing with sound stages is that there are usually facades. I once shot a movie in France, but all the interior shots were taken in London, United Kingdom. All we did in France were the exterior shots to give the ambience of that country. Sound stages give one control. It allows one to make movies at one’s desired pace.

“We shoot in apartments these days. But I won’t allow movies to be shot in my home; it won’t happen. I know the number of people that are brought into a shoot. There may be two people in a scene, but to shoot it, there will probably be about 20 people there. That means 20 people will put their hands on my wall, block the loo, and do other things,” the thespian added.

