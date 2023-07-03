Joke Silva opens up on struggles of accepting her husband’s illness

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has recounted the struggles that she has had to deal with in her journey of accepting her husband’s illness which has taken a toll on him.

The versatile thespian who opened up during an interview with media personality Nancy Isime, said that Olu Jacobs’ dementia has affected their marriage.

She however stated that she has accepted the situation despite the fact that her husband’s battle with dementia has caused a substantial change in their relationship.

Joke said; “It has not been easy. There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.”

“But the thing is this when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.” She added.

The actress described how amazing a husband and father he was to their children ‘when he was there’ while also recounting the emotional toil she went through during the initial stages of his illness.

“I cried so much. My darling, you didn’t want to see me at that time, I always used to bawl my eyes out,” she said to Isime.

Joke also noted that in this journey of dementia, she is looking after Olu Jacobs as her father because the husband she knew is no longer there.

“So in this journey of dementia now, it is like I am looking after my father. The husband I knew is no more and there for me but this man that is here is someone I still love”.

