Connect with us

Entertainment

Joke Silva dismisses rumors of Olu Jacobs’ death, threatens lawsuit

Published

15 mins ago

on

Veteran Nigerian thespian, Joke Silva, on Monday dismissed reports on her husband, Olu Jacobs’s death.

Reports emerged on social media on Monday that the movie star who has been battling Dementia had passed away.

However, in a statement on her Instagram page, Silva threatened legal actions against the people disseminating the false information.

READ ALSO: Joke Silva and Olu Jacob son‘s marriage crashes

This is not the first time such rumors of Olu Jacob’s death will be circulated on social media.

The statement read: “The Jacob clan would love to inform you that Pa J (Olu Jacobs MFR) is alive and enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home and loved ones. To all those that have decided to ignore our last warnings regarding fake news, kindly prepare for legal action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

13 − 9 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations13 hours ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system

Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...