Joke Silva dismisses rumors of Olu Jacobs’ death, threatens lawsuit

Veteran Nigerian thespian, Joke Silva, on Monday dismissed reports on her husband, Olu Jacobs’s death.

Reports emerged on social media on Monday that the movie star who has been battling Dementia had passed away.

However, in a statement on her Instagram page, Silva threatened legal actions against the people disseminating the false information.

This is not the first time such rumors of Olu Jacob’s death will be circulated on social media.

The statement read: “The Jacob clan would love to inform you that Pa J (Olu Jacobs MFR) is alive and enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home and loved ones. To all those that have decided to ignore our last warnings regarding fake news, kindly prepare for legal action.”

