Actress Joke Silva’s daughter-in-law denies claim her marriage is over

Boma Douglas, the daughter-in-law of Nigerian movie stars, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, has dismissed reports that her marriage has crashed.

Boma is married to movie stars’ son, Soji Jacobs.

There were reports in the media that the marriage between the couple had crashed after the actress said during a question and answer session on her Instagram platform on Thursday that her three-year marriage with Soji Jacobs was over.

The remark, however, turned out to be an expensive joke.

In another post on the social media platform Friday, the mother of one said she was still happily married to Soji.

She wrote: “Those who know me know that I can be quite playful and one of the ways I like to connect with my community of followers is through my Instagram Stories; a space purposely curated to be light-hearted, serving as a virtual extension of my jovial personality.

“Being given how fast and wide the appearance of bad news can spread, I have realized the need to be more cautious about my public interactions.

“On that note, Soji and I are happily married and I will not be discussing this issue any further.”

