Amaka evicted from Big Brother Naija

A Big Brother Naija housemate, Amaka, has been evicted from the reality television show.

The housemate was evicted after she got the highest nominations among the contestants put up for immediate eviction from the house on Monday evening.

READ ALSO: Fake housemate, Modella, evicted from Big Brother Naija

Amaka received her first strike for breaking the house rules on the rule of microphone in the house on Sunday.

Following her exit from the show, 20 housemates are now left in the house to battle for the grand prize of N100 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now