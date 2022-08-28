Fake housemate, Modella, evicted from Big Brother Naija

One of the four fake housemates of Big Brother Naija, Modella, has been evicted from the reality television show.

Modella was introduced alongside Deji, Chizzy and Rachel as fake housemates at the beginning of the show in July.

However, Chizzy, Deji and Rachel were instructed before the show on Sunday night not to respond when the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked fake housemates to step out.

He warned that if they disobeyed the secret task they would be evicted.

The housemate who was eventually evicted turned out to be one of the fake housemates, Modella.

Meanwhile, all housemates were put up for eviction this Sunday after they failed to respond to Biggie on time.

