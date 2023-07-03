I wanted to be a lawyer or a newscaster but ended up as an actress —Ini Edo

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has revealed that while growing up as a child she wanted to become a lawyer or a newscaster but she ended up as an actress.

The mother of one who made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that she always loved to watch the late Tokunbo Ajayi who was her role model.

She said that she never really wanted to become an actress but she believes it is her destiny as she bagged a diploma in theatre art while waiting to go do law but later started doing stage acting and an opportunity to do a film came out of the blue all of a sudden.

READ ALSO:Actress Ini Edo explains how motherhood has changed her

“I wanted to be a lawyer or a newscaster. My role model was the late Tokunbo Ajayi; I always loved to watch her on the news. That was who I wanted to be like. Although I had never really wanted to be an actor, I have always been in the arts in church and in school.

‘‘I did a diploma in theatre art while waiting to go do law. Then I started doing stage acting and an opportunity to do a film came and I just became an actor. I think it was destiny.”

Speaking on the positive feedback for the series, Shanty Town, she shared, “To be honest, we knew what we had done. I knew it would blow people’s minds, what I didn’t expect was the kind of reaction I got from some people who I least expected, people who didn’t watch Nigerian films, I didn’t expect the reach. It became a movement, because we are carrying everybody along. It was that part I didn’t see coming. Did I know that it would blow people’s minds? Yes, because I saw it beforehand, and it has just been incredible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now