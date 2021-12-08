Actress Ini Edo unravels more details about surrogate birth, comes for critics

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to her social media platform to unravel more details about her surrogate birth.

A couple of days ago, Ripples Nigeria confirmed that the 39-year-old thespian welcomed her first child through surrogacy. Speaking about her journey into motherhood, Ini Edo mentioned that she opted for a donor just to avoid the drama associated “between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums.”

Her statement instigated uproar among Nigerians on social media.

The actress was specifically called out for choosing a random man as her sperm donor in an attempt to bear a child.

In response to this claim, the actress disputed it in a now-deleted Insta Story post; stating that her sperm donor isn’t a random male. She further urged those invading her private life to focus on important issues in the country.

”My daughter’s donor isn’t just a random person. Doesn’t make him any more than a donor. Now y’all can start to focus on what is really important in this country and leave us the hell alone,” she wrote.

