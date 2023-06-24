Ini Edo opens up on failed marriage, surrogacy

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has explained why chose surrogacy.

The mother of one also expressed regret at her decision to marry an Edo-based businessman, Phillips Ehiagwina, in 2008.

The pair ended their marriage in 2014.

The actress said during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said her marriage to the businessman was not the right move.

Ini Edo, who began her career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies, however, pointed out that she would get married again when the right person comes at her own time.

She said: “Yes, I regret it because it wasn’t the right move to make.

‘‘I will get married again if the right person comes at my own time.”

On surrogacy, the actress said she settled for the procedure because she had many miscarriages that caused her to give up on having her own child in the past.

Ini Edo added: “I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages and I got tired of trying and I didn’t want to try. Since I don’t have a husband, I wanted a child for myself.”

