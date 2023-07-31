Stella Damasus confirms separation from filmmaker Ademinokan

Popular Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has confirmed her separation from talented filmmaker, Daniel Ademinokan.

The thespian, who appeared in a recent episode of the Teju Babyface show, explained how her husband, ended their marriage on the phone.

The mother of two said discovered Ademinokan’s move to end their marriage on YouTube when she came across vile words used to describe the marriage while she was still in the dark.

She said: “Darling, I have heard experiences with dreams, and with visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want.

“I wanted him to give me the answers that I want. It happened to me, I thought this person was my soulmate.

’’Las las e don cast everybody will still chop breakfast. So my dear, let’s be eating lunch and dinner. When you see red flags don’t ignore it.”

