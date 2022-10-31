Actress Stella Damasus opens up on failed marriage to Ademinokan

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, on Monday opened up on her failed marriage with cinematographer, Daniel Ademinokan.

In 2020, Ademinokan reportedly walked out of the marriage and relocated to another state in the United States where the couple lived.

The estranged couple later told friends and associates that the union crashed due to irreconcilable differences.

The recent experience with the actress was Daniel’s second time of walking out of a marriage.

The cinematographer was once married to another Nollywood star, Doris Simeon.

Damasus, who shared insights about her failed marriage in a video posted on Instagram, advised ladies against rushing into marriage.

READ ALSO: Stella Damasus urges Nigerians to support Nollywood, despite challenges

The actress pointed out that she was also a victim of failed relationship.

She said: “I’ve heard experiences with dreams and visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want, to give me the answers that I want.

“It has happened to me. I thought this person was my soul mate. He does the same thing that I do. We were both intelligent. Everything is falling into place and we are so similar because we have the same kind of vision. We talk the same and we do the same. Last last e don cast, everybody will still chop breakfast.

“I’ve been there, I’ve made that same mistake and guess what, I suffered for it, Don’t do that.”

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now