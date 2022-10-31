Entertainment
Actress Stella Damasus opens up on failed marriage to Ademinokan
Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, on Monday opened up on her failed marriage with cinematographer, Daniel Ademinokan.
In 2020, Ademinokan reportedly walked out of the marriage and relocated to another state in the United States where the couple lived.
The estranged couple later told friends and associates that the union crashed due to irreconcilable differences.
The recent experience with the actress was Daniel’s second time of walking out of a marriage.
The cinematographer was once married to another Nollywood star, Doris Simeon.
Damasus, who shared insights about her failed marriage in a video posted on Instagram, advised ladies against rushing into marriage.
READ ALSO: Stella Damasus urges Nigerians to support Nollywood, despite challenges
The actress pointed out that she was also a victim of failed relationship.
She said: “I’ve heard experiences with dreams and visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want, to give me the answers that I want.
“It has happened to me. I thought this person was my soul mate. He does the same thing that I do. We were both intelligent. Everything is falling into place and we are so similar because we have the same kind of vision. We talk the same and we do the same. Last last e don cast, everybody will still chop breakfast.
“I’ve been there, I’ve made that same mistake and guess what, I suffered for it, Don’t do that.”
Watch the video below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...