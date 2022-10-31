Entertainment
Nigeria’s singer, Davido, loses three-year old son
Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Nigeria’s music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, died on Monday.
Reports said the boy drowned a few days after his third birthday on October 20.
The music star was seen in videos trending on social media teaching his son how to swim.
In one of the videos, Davido was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.
READ ALSO: ‘100% going down’, Davido reveals he’s getting married to Chioma in 2023
He carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water while he gave him instructions on what to do.
The singer later carried his son around in the pool as the boy continued to flap his legs.
Davidon and his partner, Chioma celebrated the boy’s third birthday in a grand style a couple of days ago.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...