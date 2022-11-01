Entertainment
American rapper, Takeoff, of the group, Migos reportedly shot dead
American rapper, Takeoff, a member of the internally renowned rap trio, Migos has allegedly been shot dead.
The news was broken on Tuesday, November 1, by DJ First Class, in a tweet.
According to DJ First Class, Takeoff whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball died after a tragic gun incident in Houston, Texas.
Writing on Twitter, DJ First Class wrote;
Read also:‘Gangster Paradise’ rapper, Coolio dies of heart attack at 59
"REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN'T!!!!!"
REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN’T!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rb5GrByV8V
— First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 1, 2022
In another tweet, Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked revealed that Quavo, another member of Migos left the horrific scene unscathed.
“Updating our story. Takeoff from Migos is dead. Quavo was not shot. This is wild. Sending condolences to the family,” he wrote.
Updating our story. Takeoff from Migos is dead. Quavo was not shot. This is wild. Sending condolences to the family.
— Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) November 1, 2022
