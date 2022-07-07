Rapper MI Abaga to retire stage name ahead of new music project

Veteran Nigerian lyricist, Jude Lemfani Abaga, better known as MI has revealed that he would be retiring his stage name “Mr. Incredible Abaga (MI Abaga)” in preparation for his next studio album.

The rapper made the announcement on his Instagram platform on Thursday, July 7.

His post reads;

In another post, MI further revealed that his last act as MI Abaga will be on 10th July 2022 where he would be celebrating his decade long legacy as Africa’s greatest rapper at “The Vibe”.

Read also:Rapper Eva Alordiah explains why women remain in abusive relationships

His concluding post reads;

While MI is yet to drop more details of his seventh studio album, he released the lead single off the album “Daddy” back in March.

MI released his first album ‘Talk About It’ in 2008. His second album’ MI2: The Movie’, followed in 2010.

His last project was “Judah the E.P.,” released in 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now