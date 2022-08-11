Entertainment
US firm appoints actress Stella Damasus as talent hunter
Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has been appointed the talent acquisition consultant at NW Tech Capital, a diversified holding company in the United States.
The firm announced Damasus appointment in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Cedric Yengo, on Thursday.
The company said the actress was expected to expand its network by acquiring the best talents in Africa.
NW Tech added that the movie star has been deployed to the beauty and wellness division in its African expedition.
The statement read: “Stella Damasus is a highly celebrated Nigerian celebrity (actor/singer) with a refined skill and several years of experience and expertise, traveling and empowering celebrities across Africa.
“She is tasked with the responsibility to expand the company’s tentacles by acquiring the best talents to fulfill our vision of establishing a flurry of high-end celebrity cosmetic brands across Africa.
“Stella brings with her a wealth of experience and refined skill in talent acquisition that is almost unparalleled in today’s market.
“With her extensive connections in the industry and her acumen for strategic alliances, we believe that Stella will help us to position ourselves as the premier Beauty and Wellness Company, in the nearest future.”
Founded in 1996, NW Tech Capital is involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size, and development-stage private businesses in varied industries.
